Raiders Scrimmage: the Excellent, Good, Bad, and Concerning Developments
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders took their 2025 NFL Training Camp on the road for the short trip to Allegiant Stadium today for what was a terrific scrimmage in front of the Raider Nation faithful.
Some excellent, good, bad, and concerning things stood out to me and I addressed all of those in my camp observations, below.
Excellent
- Brock Bowers is Even Better It is unfair to Bowers that he is so good. Two touchdowns today, and he continued doing what he has done all camp, making it look easy. He is so athletic, fluid, and intelligent that he looks on offense, as dominating as Crosby does on defense.
2. Maxx Crosby On Another Planet The Condor strip-sacked Aidan O’Connell for an 80-yard touchdown. We say it every day, because it is true. Maxx Crosby is an elite monster, and there is no other like him, not just on the Silver and Black, but in the entire NFL.
3. Geno Smith: Master & Commander The Chip Kelly offense, while not difficult, is not easy. It is evolving, and for Geno Smith to be in total command and mastery of the Chip Kelly offense this early speaks to a young man with a vastly underrated football IQ and an exceptional leadership ability.
Good
1. Raiders QBs
All three of the Raiders’ QBs today, commiserate with their expectations, shone. Miller showed some versatility, and his cannon. O’Connell showed off his newfound athleticism and quick release, and Geno Smith showed total command of the offense.
2. WR Alex Bachman All this kid does is make plays and get noticed every single day. Coming into camp, he was on the fringe looking in, and now I think he is a legit
Bad
1. S Lonnie Johnson Carted Off The Raiders' free agent safety, who has had an excellent camp, collided with his teammate and was carted off the field. At the time of this writing, we only know that, per Pete Carroll, the lower leg injury is “Significant.”
Concerning
1. Where is Sam Webb Entering this camp, especially at the CB position? I reported how the door was wide open for the third-year player out of Missouri Western to make a move up the depth chart. His lack of production is concerning.
2. WR Tommy Mellott I understand that he is an FCS player switching positions. This is normal for a rookie, but he has yet to flash on any particular play, and for a guy who has a chance to make this roster, albeit a long shot, as a specialist, it is concerning that he has not yet flashed.
An Extra Point
1. Tom Brady was Back Raider Nation is slowly coming around to Tom Brady's involvement. His presence is a good thing, and if this franchise wins, they will end up loving him.
2. Competitive Fire Among Brothers
I have done this for years, and I have seen many fiercely competitive camps. I have NEVER seen one this competitive, while the team maintains such a constant cohesion and togetherness. It is incredible to me when I watch Zamir White and Sincere McCormick both root for the other while entangled in a battle—the same at LB, and IOL, TE, and literally across the board. Don’t buy the garbage that Pete Carroll is a rah-rah guy alone. That is disrespectful. The man knows and loves people, and his genuine heart for the Raiders has been passed on to his team. I have never seen anything like it.
