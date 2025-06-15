Jeanty is Loving Culture Pete Carroll Brings to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders recognized the need to change their culture following several consecutive losing seasons.
The Raiders have not been to the postseason since the 2021-22 season, and fans are becoming frustrated with watching a losing team.
That is why Mark Davis and Tom Brady brought in Pete Carroll as the team’s next head coach. Carroll has won at the collegiate and NFL levels and has created consistent cultures at every stop.
Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty to turn their rushing attack around, and Jeanty has already become a fan of the culture Carroll has brought to the Silver and Black.
He discussed Carroll on the latest episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“I feel like everybody I’ve talked to about him or seen interviews, anything,” Jeanty said. “I was a big fan of Marshawn [Lynch]; he talked about him, and even when I was just watching when I was younger, I could tell they had fun. I’ve seen clips, I don’t know if this was when he was at USC, but Snoop Dogg used to come to practice and rap and stuff. Man, bro just knows how to have fun with everything.”
A clip of Carroll jokingly wrestling with players went viral on social media last week. Crosby joked that he would try to wrestle Carroll for real and would not let the 73-year-old pin him.
“I might try and truck his a–,” Crosby said. “I might have to transition and try to put him in an arm bar. Honestly, bro, my perspective is the same. You obviously hear about Seattle’s culture back then, you’ve seen all the clips, the shooting in the video, and the team room and stuff, but just being around it every day, it’s truly been so dope. It’s a lot of fun. We get after it, don’t get it twisted; we’re really getting to it, but at the same time, he makes it enjoyable because the environment is – you’re competing all the time, but it’s fun as hell.”
Carroll is looking to turn the Raiders around after years of directionless leadership. The franchise has needed someone to be a leader in the locker room, and that is now Carroll.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Jeanty here.
