This Raiders' Unit Must Stick Together
The Las Vegas Raiders are determined to not have the worst ground game in the league for a second consecutive season.
Although the Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick, they also have several veterans in the backfield who can help shoulder the load and keep Jeanty fresh. Earlier this offseason, veteran running back Raheem Mostert explained approach to the upcoming season.
“Yeah, it's run scheme. I noticed that it’s definitely tailored to the type of run scheme that I'm used to, the type of game that I can form my game into. And just talking with Chip Kelly last week, he brought it up too, that it's all similar. Just the verbiage is going to be different obviously, but everything is relatively the same. We all work together. It's never really supposed to be any grudge within a team," Mostert said.
"It's all supposed to be team driven, team aspect, team work hard and go out there and produce and have fun doing it as well. Wins, sometimes you're going to get some ugly wins, sometimes you're going to get some really good wins, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. So, if you're able to go in and help with that, that mentality and that mindset - and also, I know that Coach [Pete] Carroll is going to do an unbelievable job with that too. Just me playing against him for all these years when I was with the Niners and he was with Seattle; I know that he's going to implement that as well."
Earlier this offseason, Carroll explained what he noticed about Chip Kelly's past offenses, including this past season's Ohio State team that won the National Championship. Kelly called the shots in that offense before returning to the National Football League.
"Amazing offense. 2,000-yard rushers, 2,000-yard receivers, National Championship and the whole thing. It was an incredible viewing throughout the season. I was watching them all year long, and so I didn't know that we would get a chance to get it done because I didn't know what he was thinking. But I've been a fan of his for a long time," Carroll said.
"We met way back in the Oregon days when we went against him at SC [University of Southern California] and all that. And at the time when he was setting the pace of the game in a whole different level, it was a really fun relationship. Following that, he used to come see us in Seattle. So we've had a long-time friendship."
