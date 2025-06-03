Steelers Cam Heyward Sends Message to Raiders' Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a long-standing rivalry. Dating all the way back when the Raiders were in Oakland and continuing to when the Raiders moved to Los Angeles, then back to Oakland, and now to Las Vegas.
When the Raiders and Steelers play each other, you already know it is going to be a good match-up to see. Those two teams do not like each other one bit.
This week, these two teams are back making headlines with one another. It started with what Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson said on his teammate Maxx Crosby's podcast, "The Rush." Crosby asks Powers-Johnson about his welcome to the National Football League moment.
As a rookie last season, the Raiders took on the Steelers in Week 6. In that game Powers-Johnson played at left guard, and he allowed Heyward to get to his quarterback for a sack. It was the first sack that Powers-Johnson gave up.
"I'd say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack ever in my life," said Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson on "The Rush". "I would have to say that. He didn't beat me, I beat myself, I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That's all I'm going to say."
"My choice words were a couple of words, and then he said some things about some things and I was not too fond of it. So, I hope he comes back for another year, has another great season, and we get to play him. Good for him," added Powers-Johnson.
Well, Heyward certainly heard the comments that Powers-Johnson said and he had a response to him.
"Hey man, I was close a lot of times. I just, you know, I delivered the baby at that moment," Heyward said on his "Not Just Football" podcast. "I don't remember what I said. You know, I tend to black out in those moments, but that wasn't the only time he got beat. I'm gonna be honest."
"I'm gonna be honest too, this is the other thing," Heyward said. "He's saying this, and we don't even have him scheduled this year. That's kind of funny. So now you're talking stuff when you had all this time to even bring this up," added Heyward.
