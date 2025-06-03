Raiders' Offensive Lineman Recalls Notable Steelers Veteran
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best up-and-coming offensive linemen in the league. The Raiders drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson in last year's NFL Draft, hoping he would one day turn into a significant contributor for the Raiders' struggling offensive line.
The talented offensive lineman's time to shine came early last season, when he made it into the team's starting lineup. Powers-Johnson explained his "Welcome to the NFL" moment on Maxx Crosby's podcast.
The second-year offensive lineman recalled telling himself, "'I'm going against an Oregon Duck. I have got to let him feel it,'" before facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive lineman Cam Heyward last season.
"I'd say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack ever in my life," he said. "I would have to say that. He didn't beat me, I beat myself, I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That's all I'm going to say."
Powers-Johnson elaborated on what was said between him and one of the most well-respected defensive linemen in the National Football League. While the rookie spoke first, the veteran got the last laugh.
While the Steelers and Raiders do not play each other this season, Powers-Johnson hopes to one day face off against Heyward again in the future, assuming the veteran remains in the league a few more seasons.
"My choice words were a couple of words, and then he said some things about some things and I was not too fond of it. So, I hope he comes back for another year, has another great season and we get to play him. Good for him," Powers-Johnson said.
Powers-Johnson's desire for payback against Heyward is understandable. Not only was it the first sack he had given up, according to him, but it was also the only two sacks he gave up all of last season while playing multiple positions across the offensive line.
Last season, Powers-Johnson only allowed two sacks and 23 pressures in over 600 pass-blocking attempts between guard and center. He posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 68.3 and 70.4 in pass protection and run blocking, respectively.
While Powers-Johnson played both guard and center last season, he is slated to play primarily center for the Silver and Black this upcoming season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about JPJ now!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss JPJ in 2025.