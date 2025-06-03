Steelers Captain Fires Back at Raiders Star
The war of words between Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson continues to rage on.
The feud stems back to a Week 6 bout between the two sides last season. Powers-Johnson, who was starting at left guard as a rookie, allowed Heyward to beat him for a fourth-quarter sack of Aidan O'Connell deep in the Raiders' own territory.
Powers-Johnson recently appeared on his teammate Maxx Crosby's "The Rush" podcast, where he described that ordeal as being his "Welcome to the NFL" moment while inferring that he wants another shot at Heyward somewhere down the line.
"I'd say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack - ever, in my entire life,"Powers-Johnson said. "I would have to say that. He didn't beat me, I beat myself. I beat myself, I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That's all I'm gonna say."
Heyward didn't let those comments go unheard, declaring that he beat Powers-Johnson on numerous occasions throughout their matchup outside of his quarterback takedown.
"Hey man, I was close a lot of times. I just, you know, I delivered the baby at that moment," Heyward said on his "Not Just Football" podcast. "I don't remember what I said. You know, I tend to black out in those moments, but that wasn't the only time he got beat. I'm gonna be honest."
Powers-Johnson only allowed two sacks all year, per Pro Football Focus, so it's easy to see why that moment remains front of mind.
As for Heyward, he closed the season with 71 tackles and eight sacks while earning the fourth first-team All-Pro nod of his career at 35-years-old.
Las Vegas and Pittsburgh will not face one another in 2025, which is why Heyward found Powers-Johnson's comments laughable and untimely.
"I'm gonna be honest too, this is the other thing," Heyward said. "He's saying this, and we don't even have him scheduled this year. That's kind of funny. So now you're talking stuff when you had all this time to even bring this up."
If the schedule lines up to where the Raiders and Steelers play in 2026, however, watch out for fireworks in a potential rematch between the two players.
