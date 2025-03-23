Where Do Raiders Top RB Targets Land on Big Board?
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to invest heavily into their ground game. A big part of that, obviously, is getting a good running back.
Raheem Mostert's signing solidified the veteran leadership in the room, but an injection of youth and talent is desperately needed.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema's top 300 big board has plenty of ball carriers. Who are the top running backs?
5. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Sikkema: "Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme."
28. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Sikkema: "Hampton is one of the class’ most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line."
52. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Sikkema: "Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back."
55. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch. However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out."
64. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Sikkema: "Sampson is a speedster who pairs explosiveness with patience and vision. He has big-play potential behind any blocking scheme and could develop into a plus receiver, though he must cut down on fumbles."
65. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Sikkema: "Johnson is a physically gifted running back who excels with the ball in his hands. As an early-down player, he can be successful behind any blocking scheme with good vision, light footwork and impressive burst and power. However, his lack of polish and reliability in third-down situations could keep him from being an every-down running back."
70. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Henderson, when playing confidently, shines with his agility and long speed. He lacks some size for tackle-breaking and pass-blocking, but he remains a high-effort player in those areas. He seems like a good speed component of an NFL committee, including for receiving work out of the backfield."
