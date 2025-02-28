OSU Stud Henderson on Potential Reunion with Chip Kelly
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a good rushing attack in 2024.
The Raiders ranked last in the league in rushing yards per game, failing to exceed 100 yards per game. With the league shifting back to a run-first approach, this is not a winning formula.
That’s why Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach. Carroll likes to win games in the trenches and wear down defenses by pounding the rock.
After leading Ohio State to a national championship, the Raiders also hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. Kelly has reinvented his offensive philosophy, leading to successful outputs.
With Kelly in the building, the Raiders could consider selecting a few Buckeyes in the 2025 NFL Draft. OSU thrived because of their skill position players, so it would make sense for them to take a closer look at them.
One of those players is running back TreVeyon Henderson. One of the key members of the explosive Buckeye offense, Henderson could be a fit for the Silver and Black.
I asked Henderson about the Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.
“I got the opportunity to meet with them as well,” he said, as he has had several visits this week. “I was excited to see Coach Kelly again. I know that organization is definitely in good hands.”
Henderson was also asked about his favorite part about being coached by Kelly at OSU.
“He wants perfection,” he said. “Even though we aren’t perfect, that’s something to strive for. He wants every play to be perfect, and if you don’t get it perfect, we’re definitely going to run it again. I just remember hearing his voice when we mess up. ‘Run it again!’”
Henderson rushed 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. It was his lowest volume of carries due to splitting with Quinshon Judkins.
Henderson played his best football during the College Football Playoff, rushing 36 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns. He is a shifty, downhill back who is tough to tackle when he gets into space.
With the Raiders needing a spark for their run game and his familiarity with Kelly, Henderson is an obvious fit for the Silver and Black.
