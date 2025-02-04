REPORT: Insider Reacts to Raiders Chip Kelly Hiring
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the franchise around next season. The Raiders have made multiple moves so far this offseason to show that they are serious about finding stability for the team.
Raiders owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in Peter Carroll as the Silver and Black's new head coach. They have also brought in John Spytek as the new general manager.
The Raiders have now filled the coordinator spot for both the defense and offense.
The Raiders are bringing back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham is a great choice because he has been successful with the organizations since coming from New York in 2022.
The Raiders have also brought in former NFL head coach Chip Kelly to be their new offensive coordinator. Kelly is a well-known coach and is a veteran offensive play caller.
"Well I think he wanted to get back to the NFL and the Raiders made a lot of background checks to see this is what they were trying to do," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show. "Again I think everyone would agree on Chip offensive brilliants. So they were trying to see, okay is there a reason we should not move in that direction? Is there another candidate that is more qualified? They were looking at other people as well."
"But ultimately the recommendations on Chip's offensive mind came back in such a way that they felt like this was the move to make. And look they were at a disadvantage in that division with those coaches and those quarterbacks in the AFC West, it is loaded. Pete comes in with energy and passion ... So they need someone to really run that offense and Chip Kelly is certainly more than capable of doing that."
"This is where the new money and the limited owners that the Raiders have come into play. Because Mark Davis got an infusion of money from the limited owners that included Tom Brady and they now can go out and spend money on a guy like Chip Kelly. There is no salary cap for coaches. You are cap off on what you can and cannot spend on players but there is no cap on coaches. So, if you want to go pay Chip Kelly $6 million a year to bring him into Las Vegas you can go do that."
