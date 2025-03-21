Mostert's Longevity is a Learning Lesson for Raiders RBs
The Las Vegas Raiders have strategically addressed many positions that need the most help, even though most of their new additions are not household names. Las Vegas added Raheem Mostert in a quiet but potentially productive offseason move. On paper, he is an upgrade.
Last season, the Raiders started four different running backs; none totaled over 430 yards. Mostert has appeared in at least 13 games in the past three seasons. He played in more of a reserve role last season, appearing in 13 games with one start. That should change in Las Vegas.
With the Raiders, he is likely in the running to be the team's starting running back heading into next season. He has the most experience of any of the Raiders' running backs on their roster. While many may overlook the addition of Mostert, he could turn out to be a solid addition.
The veteran running back has registered nearly 4,000 rushing yards in 10 NFL seasons, including rushing for over 1,000 yards in the 2023-24 season. Mostert's skillset and durability will be welcomed in Las Vegas after an injury-plagued season for Raiders backs last season.
Mostert says taking care of his body has been the secret to staying in the league for as long as he has. It is a lesson every running back on the Raiders' roster can learn from the veteran, as each of them struggled to stay healthy last season.
"I would say it's all about health. Obviously, as a player you're going through ups and downs in the health world, but I've managed to be able to stay healthy on a healthy track," Mostert said.
"And then also, performance. That's another thing: you’ve got to produce out there on the field. In regards to the production level, man you have to have high production in order to grow as a player and then also within the team game."
Mostert joins a Raiders backfield that combined for the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL last season and the third fewest yards per game the season prior. The Raiders' quarterback situation has rightfully received most of the attention, their ground game has been poor.
