What Crosby Wants out of Training Camp for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders expect to be in for an exciting season as training camp is officially underway.
Fans have renewed hope for the Silver and Black entering the 2025 campaign after sweeping changes in the offseason. A new-look offense and a healthy defense have Raider Nation feeling optimistic.
Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby is also excited for the season, and he is ready to bounce back after being sidelined with injuries for the first time in his career. Crosby wants to be a part of a winning team that can make a run in the postseason.
He spoke about what he most wants to take away from this training camp on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I think the most important thing for us is continuing to further that culture, that consistency on a daily basis as a unit, I think, is the most important thing,” he said. “We’ve already laid in some foundation and put in some groundwork, being together in OTAs and being together for a few months.”
Crosby said the coaches have done an impressive job upholding and creating the culture.
“Pete [Carroll] has been at the forefront of that. He’s our leader; he’s our head coach, and he’s been incredible so far, and the assistant coaches as well. You guys know [Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard], you know [Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham], all the guys, Chip Kelly coming in. Me and Chip, he’s an OC, but he and I have gotten a great relationship.”
Creating the culture first will help lead to wins on the field later, said Crosby.
“So, honestly, just having that culture of really building a true, consistent – having consistent relationships across the board, I think is super important, because ultimately, we need all of us to win, so that’s what I’m focused on, is just building the team’s culture, and building that culture up as strong as we can.”
It cannot be overstated how important building a strong locker room is, as the Raiders have not had that for a few years.
Carroll has been one of the best locker-room coaches in the NFL during his time, so the Raiders are off to a good start.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
