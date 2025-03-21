Raiders Land Notre Dame Passer in QB-Only Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith to ensure they have a qualified starting quarterback in Year 1 of Pete Carroll. It also gives them flexibility in the draft -- now, the pressure is off the Raiders to go draft a questionable signal-caller early in a class that is poor at best.
Many believe they will still take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft -- it just won't be a high pick.
In a recent quarterback's only mock draft, Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher projects the Raiders to select Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard with the No. 68 pick.
"With the top two quarterbacks off the board by the No. 6 pick, the Raiders must address the position later in the draft," wrote Plocher. "Trading a third-round pick for Geno Smith gives them a short-term solution, allowing them to hold off on spending a high draft pick at quarterback — at least for now.
By selecting Riley Leonard in the third round, the Raiders get a young quarterback who can develop behind Smith while keeping their options open to take a first-round QB in 2026 or 2027 if needed.
"Leonard is an accurate passer, ranking No. 5 in the draft class with a 78.2% adjusted completion percentage. He also brings experience, with 37 career starts, and is a talented and productive runner. Frequently utilized in the ground game, he earned a strong 82.8 rushing grade in 2024, an elite mark for a quarterback. While Leonard isn’t ready to start right away, the Raiders could immediately utilize his mobility in a custom red-zone package, allowing them to capitalize on his rushing ability near the goal line."
The Raiders could potentially look at Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, though in this mock scenario he goes at No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ohio State signal-caller Will Howard, who has a close connection with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly thanks to the recent national title run with the Buckeyes, is a potential target as well.
If the Raiders feel they could be beat to the draw, there is a chance they pull the trigger earlier than expected on Howard.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.