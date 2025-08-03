Rookie's 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment Against Raiders' Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently in training camp, gearing up for the start of the 2025 NFL season. After a disappointing performance last year, the team is aiming for a comeback this season. The Raiders have made significant changes during the offseason to position themselves for success in 2025. The roster is also packed with young talent, which the team hopes to leverage to their advantage this year.
The Raiders had another good draft class in 2025 as well. These rookies are soaking it all in and are looking to get better each day they go out there. The good thing for these rookies is that they have a lot of veteran coaches and teammates who are helping them translate their game from college to the NFL. That is something that has been on full display in the first few weeks of Raiders training camp.
The rookies can learn a lot of things for their veteran teammates. One of the best places to do that is at training camp. Head coach Pete Carroll has preached about bringing in veterans who will compete with the young talent but also be there for them if they have any questions. As training camp goes along, the Raiders want to continue having these good practices and especially with the pads on.
One Raiders rookie recently talked about his welcome to the NFL moment. And it came from the best defensive player in the NFL, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
"Yeah, I'd say first day in pads playing right tackle. It was my first time ever playing right tackle, and I was going against Maxx Crosby, one of the best defensive players in the league. And it was definitely a 'welcome to the NFL moment' right there," said Raiders rookie offensive lineman Charles Grant.
Grant was taken by the Raiders in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even the best offensive linemen in the NFL can not stop Crosby, and that was why it was a welcome-to-the-NFL moment for Grant.
The thing we know about Crosby is that he is always on the go at practice. He is not stopping for anyone. He is a competitor who does not want to lose. The only good thing about facing the best as a rookie at practice is that the rookies will be ready for it on the field.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Grant and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.