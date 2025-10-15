Grading the Raiders' Week 6 Win Over the Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders finally snapped their four-game losing streak, as they prepare for a daunting next few weeks schedule-wise.
Grading the Raiders' Win
The Raiders may have beaten a bad team in the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but it was a win they desperately needed after losing four consecutive games heading into Week 6. Las Vegas still has room for improvement but did play well in several aspects.
John Breech of CBS Sports recently graded every team's performance following the Week 6 slate of games. Breech gave the Raiders a C+ for their perfomance against the Titans, noting the offense's struggles minus Brock Bowers.
"With the offense struggling, Maxx Crosby and the Raiders defense decided to just take over the game and win it for Las Vegas. The Raiders sacked Ward six times with Crosby tallying two of those. All the pressure on Ward led to two lost fumbles and an interception by the Titans rookie QB, and that was the difference in the game," Breech said.
"Pete Carroll hasn't been happy with how his offense has been playing, and he likely won't be feeling much better after this performance, but this was a big win for a Raiders team that's been missing its top offensive weapon (Brock Bowers) for the past two games."
Following Sunday's win, Carroll praised Crosby and the rest of the Raiders' defense for a job well done.
"Yeah, we were in a different mode. We had a great sudden change. We went out there as well, we did get a turnover first drive off the field. I mean, there were so many statement opportunities, and we made them. Had them backed up, get the ball away from them, set up a score, all of those positive things,” Carroll said.
“I'm really fired up about the way they're playing, because we've been playing like this, but we haven't played complementary football well enough that you can recognize it. So, there were no real surprise as to what happened on defense today. It was just great that they could celebrate and get the ball off them.
“There is nothing more of a factor than the football, and you guys have been covering the game all your lives and all that, but when you get right down to it, there's nothing more important than that.
