What the Raiders' Win Over the Titans Means
After a dominating win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders moved to 2-4 on the season. Las Vegas battled through a slow start to pull away from the Titans over the course of the game, mainly because of their defense. Still, the Raiders finally played complementary football.
In Rhythm Raiders
The season's first five games saw the Raiders' offense navigate the natural ups and downs of playing under a new coaching staff. There were other factors in the Raiders' Week 6 win, but few were as critical as the groove the Raiders' offense seemed to find on Sunday against the Titans.
"It was important for us to get our rhythm. We had our moments where we sputtered. It wasn't a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination, but like you said, we took what they gave us. We played clean," Smith said.
“I thought we had some big-time conversions, big-time fourth down conversion, right up coming out of the half, an eight-minute drive to put seven on the board. I thought that was a big drive for us. I think we're maturing as a group. As we go along throughout this season, we're becoming more mature as a group."
Smith had his fair share of issues during the season's first five games, as he currently leads the National Football League in interceptions. However, Smith is learning an entirely new offense in a situation where, other than playing for Pete Carroll, nearly everything is new for the veteran.
The Raiders' win over the Titans on Sunday was a small victory for Smith. However, a win is a win. Smith finally had a game when his play was enough to help win, but he also did not try to do too much. For one of the few times this season, Smith did enough to win; no more, no less.
“Every single guy is starting to fit into their role, and I think we're going to continue to get better as the season goes on. Coach [Pete] Carroll does a great job of staying on us. Chip [Kelly] does a great job of staying on us, and we're process-driven. We're going to continue to stay that way. And I think we just got to keep working at it," Smith said.
