Thayer Munford Acknowledges the Impact of One Massive Raiders Change
There were many reasons the Las Vegas Raiders' offense struggled last season. The Raiders' roster was not good, which did not help matters. However, other factors played a part in the unit's struggles, such as injuries and poor play from the players that were available.
Still, one issue plagued the Raiders' offense so badly, they were forced to make a mid-season change along the coaching staff. The move was a sign of things to come.
Las Vegas' new-look front office took care of nearly all of the offense's most pressing roster needs, but the addition of Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator could be a massive addition for the Silver and Black.
Following training camp, veteran offensive lineman Thayer Munford explained how he and his teammates felt about last year's offensive coaching staff and their approach.
"To be honest, last year was last year, the coaching staff of course. We love them, we love them to this day. But some of the stuff we ran was not the right call sometimes," Munford said.
"But I feel like with Chip [Kelly], he knows what to run and he knows how to put us in a better position to make the good plays and to make the big, huge runs and actually have more play action, just to make sure we get the deep balls going as well. To be honest, man, even though Chip got a little bad name from his earlier days, I respect him a lot. He works hard with what he does. He loves what he does. He loves us, too."
Biggest Change
Munford explained that Kelly's offensive scheme has done a better job of putting players in a position to succeed. The Raiders appear to be in a much better situation under Kelly's guidance, but time will tell.
"100% with Chip [Kelly], he talks to us and says like we got to run this, and we was like, 'Alright, we got you.' If it works, it works. If it doesn't, let's figure it out. And we're not just saying, pointing fingers at each other. We're here to bring each other up and push each other forward, too. Not every team's like this either. And I've been on a couple teams that's like, you point at them, and they get down in the dumps, and the next day they go to crap of course. But yeah, man, this coach is different," Munford said.
