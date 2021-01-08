Darren Waller Shines Bright in Disappointing Raiders 2020

In the midst of a disappointing 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller has shone brightly.

This season showed that Raiders' tight end Darren Waller was not a fluke.

After reaching over 1,000 receiving yards a year ago, Waller came back with an encore.

Along the way, he has picked up some exceptional accolades, including his first Pro-Bowl selection, but nothing better than reaching a rare milestone of placing himself on top of the Raiders record books.

In the Raiders' season finale against the Broncos, Waller tallied nine receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Those nine receptions would add up to what has been a remarkable season for the tight end.

He would finish the season with 107 receptions for 1196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Those 107 receptions break the record for the most receptions in a single-season in franchise history.

A record that was held by Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown, who recorded 105 receptions in 1997 for the Oakland Raiders.

"I know Tim Brown- I have a great history with him, and I know how unbelievable of a player he was," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Waller breaking Brown's single-season record for the most receptions. "When you start throwing around Tim Brown's name, and you're saying you're breaking Tim Brown's record, you're in rare territory."

Just last week, Waller broke another record, passing Todd Christensen for the most single-season receptions by a tight end in team history.

Christensen's record of 95 receptions was held since the 1986 season when the Raiders played in Los Angeles.

The season may have finished on a disappointment for not reaching the playoffs, but one positive note this season; we see history right between our eyes in the play of Darren Waller.

It may be too early in his career, but what Waller has done in the Silver and Black the past two seasons is special, and he has found himself emerging to be one the best tight end in Raiders history, if not the best tight end to ever wear the Raiders uniform.

Don't blink on Waller because he may end up becoming the Raiders' best receiver in franchise history.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1