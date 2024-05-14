Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Your Questions and Emails on the Silver and Black
The Las Vegas Raiders held rookie NFL camp last week, riding a wave of optimism not seen in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode answers questions and emails from Raider Nation.
You can watch the entire podcast below.
Oregon Ducks rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson discussed his acclimation to his favorite childhood team. "We've just kind of been at different times, so there's not a lot of guys in, but Maxx
Crosby is one that sticks out to me. He texted me right as I got drafted and I was kind of like, 'Oh, Maxx texted me.' But seeing him, getting to have lunch with him? Kind of just him kind of telling me what's going to happen, going through the ropes, what the culture is. I mean, a guy like that to be able to absorb knowledge from him is truly just a great opportunity as well. So, him, and then talked to Gardner [Minshew] a little bit here and there, and then I actually played with Anthony Brown who is a quarterback here too. Last time I played left guard, he was our quarterback, so just getting to talk to him reconnect with him and just kind of hear about the building. Nothing but great things said by everybody here, the coaching staff, the support staff, everybody in the Raiders organization has been truly just great to me and great to all the rookies, so it's been a great time."
JPJ also explained how he picked up his additional last name. "Yeah, so I grew up as Jackson Light. My stepdad came into my life when I was three years old, raised me my entire life. I look like him, talk like him, and he's the one that got me into sports, got me into football and baseball. My mom wasn't really huge sports fan, now she's probably one of the biggest. But I kind of made that decision when I was seven, eight years old. I was like, 'Alright, he's my dad,' and I knew when I was 18, I was going to change my name. So, Powers is my mom's maiden name and Johnson is my stepdads last name. And then my middle name is James which is my dad's name. Just kind of a whole tribute to my stepdad and my mom and the people who really got me here."
