Cam Miller Has Chance To Excel in Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders got aggressive in their search for a franchise quarterback and traded for Geno Smith, reuniting him with Pete Carroll in Sin City. Despite this, that didn't stop the Raiders from using one of their draft picks to take a shot on a quarterback to see what they could get out of a late-round pick.
Cam Miller was drafted in the sixth round, and even though he comes from a small school, he has an impressive arm and makes smart decisions on the field, which is why the Raiders were interested in him in the first place.
Dalton Wasserman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article ranking every rookie quarterback by their team fit and projecting what their role could look like next season. Miller wasn't ranked very highly, but he did receive praise for entering a situation in which he can excel.
"Miller arrives in Las Vegas with a championship résumé, having won two of the past four FCS national titles at North Dakota State. He’ll battle for the third-string role behind Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell.
If forced into action, Miller would likely operate in a run-heavy offense built around Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders’ retooled ground game — a scenario that suits him well given NDSU’s top-five run rate in the FCS over the past three seasons".
The Raiders' 2025 draft class has the potential to set up their franchise for years, and Miller plays a part in that. He's exactly the type of player Carroll is looking for to renew the culture of winning in Las Vegas, and giving him time to sit will help with his development.
Miller is talented at executing offensive schemes to a high level, but if he wants to become the Raiders' franchise quarterback one day, he'll need to step up and prove he can operate outside of structure.
That's why his ability to scramble out of the pocket and run for extra yards is intriguing, as none of the other quarterbacks on their roster have nearly the same rushing upside as Miller does. Carroll loves to utilize the ground game, and with Ashton Jeanty lining up in the backfield as well, he can use that to manipulate defenses to Miller's advantage.
