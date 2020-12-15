Gruden's Change Sends Definitive Message to the Defense

When Jon Gruden relieved Paul Guenther of duties, he sent a message to his entire Las Vegas Raiders defense that now they are interviewing for the future

Henderson, Nev. -- Engulfing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon was a mix of frustration, anger, and dismay with their once-promising season now on life support.

A franchise that has fervently rebuilt under General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden was once again losing a game because of a porous defense that couldn't contain leverage, make adjustments, or identify routes.

Injuries are always a convenient excuse. But all 32 NFL teams suffer injuries. The players are still highly-paid professionals – but the Raiders’ “professionals” looked at best poorly-coached and, at worse, apathetic in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Something had to change.

"No answer today, but we better find some answers,” Gruden said. “As soon as I'm done here, we'll start searching. When you can make it a one-possession game you have to trust your defense."

The Raiders' defense had gone from promising at the start of the season, loaded with young talent and key free agents, to an embarrassment. Shortly after Gruden made that post-game quote, he found his answer -- or at least a scapegoat.

Gruden relieved Paul Guenther of his duties as the defensive coordinator, something the fans have wanted for months.

Raider Maven had been told early in the season that Gruden “will review everyone at the end of the season but he won't fire anyone during the season," according to a team source.

After a brutal loss to Atlanta and near loss to the winless and hapless New York Jets, the same source said: "He is beside himself angry. But since he didn't make a change after Atlanta and the abysmal performance against the Jets, I think he is changing his mind. But not during a short week."

That short week mentioned is this week. The Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

"Obviously, we only have a few days left. We're running out of time," Gruden said.

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli now takes over the responsibility of leading the Silver and Black defense. Marinelli helped Gruden win his only Super Bowl at Tampa Bay.

I know Rod well, having covered every moment of his time in Detroit. He is a tactician. A methodical person in every area of his life, taxed with fixing a defense in a short amount of time, in need of an overhaul. A daunting task for anyone.

You can understand Gruden's reluctance for in-season change. He has a playoff offense and everyone knows this isn't a Super Bowl team. But Guenther's side of the ball left him no choice. Gruden is not one moved by public opinion, but he agreed with the fans.

Enough was enough.

Sitting this morning at 7-6, the Raiders have an uphill battle to make the postseason even if they win out. But for a rebuilding franchise with a coach that never looks back, the debate about Guenther is over.

Regardless of the schedule, the tiebreakers, COVID-19, or simply availability due to injury, the season marches on. Except now it’s marching on without Paul Guenther.

Now it’s all on the players. Gruden will overhaul this defense in the offseason so all the current players are auditioning for jobs in 2021. This is a three-game interview.

An interview for the future.

