The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 1

Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter and All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart discuss hot topics around the NFL, such as the Xavien Howard situation and the DeVonta Smith injury

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

When they spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer, the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born, with Kim Becker coming on board as host.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In the premiere episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

• The Xavien Howard situation with the Miami Dolphins, how it got to this point, the various angles of the issue, and how it might play out.

• Carson Wentz's foot surgery, how it might impact the Indianapolis Colts and other teams, what it means for Wentz's long-term outlook, and what options are out there if the Colts decide to pick up another quarterback.

• DeVonta Smith's knee injury, what it means in the grand scheme of things of Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles, why some NFL teams saw it coming, and the potential implications for Smith's professional career.

