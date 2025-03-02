The Las Vegas Raiders Are Not Panicking About Their Quarterback Search
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
The Silver and Black lost out on Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford last week, but there is no concern from the Raiders staff and front office that they cannot land a quarterback this offseason.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders not panicking well in search for their next quarterback in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You have the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football, who is a terrific business mind," said Carpenter. "With a Hall of Fame coach and general manager that I have known for 20 years and is a keen of an evaluator as there is. I think the Raiders are absolutely disappointed they did not get Matthew [Stafford] but there is zero fear or consternation; they continue to roll forward."
"They are the freaking Raiders and this is a franchise that I know a lot of people are upset over the last 20 years but you are never going to have a forward focus if you keep living in the rear view mirror."
"You have a new minority owner and a future Hall of Fame Coach with proven track records in the NFL, there is a lot there ... At the end of the day if you want to say he [Spytek] is a rookie you can question what he is going to become because he never sat in the chair that is a fair argument."
"But this is any organization there is not fear, no consternation there is no panic. They are moving forward."
The Raiders will search for their next franchise quarterback in a couple of weeks when free agency opens up and in the draft in April.
