Tom Brady Got a Good Look at the Raiders Week 4 Opponent
The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to have an upper hand on their Week 4 opponent. That is because the Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady, had a good look at them. The Silver and Black will face the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
Brady was on the call of the Bears game in Week 3. He saw how they played in person, and he will be sharing his insights with the Raiders on how they should go about game planning for the Bears. Brady has been a hot topic over the last few weeks.
Brady is a broadcaster and calls games for the NFL on FOX. Brady is also part of the Raiders franchise. Some people around the league see a problem with it, and some people do not see a problem with it. When it comes to production meetings, it is up to the teams if they want to share certain information or not. And the NFL has allowed Brady to be part of calling games and with the Silver and Black. The NFL has come out and said that Brady is not breaking any rules.
Tom Brady Effect
"I'm really not worried about it," said Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson last week. "I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now."
"It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and say, 'Hey, don't do this to (Bears quarterback) Caleb Williams or you might get it!' Like, there's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don't think it's that big of a deal."
"I don't have a problem with [what Brady is doing]," said Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "Some people might, but look, I'll talk football with anybody. I love the game, and what Tom does with his ownership position is up to Tom. But in terms of me being concerned about something I might say to Tom getting back to Pete or getting back to them, I think Pete and I know each other pretty well."
The Raiders also face the Cowboys this season in Week 11. It is going to be interesting to see moving forward if the NFL makes any adjustments to what Brady can and cannot do.
