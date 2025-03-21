Happy Birthday to Raiders Legend Tom Flores
The Raiders organization is known for its rich history of legends. Ranging from players to coaches and many more. When people think about the colors Silver and Black, the first thing that pops up in their mind is the Raiders.
The Raiders have had great moments everywhere they have gone. From Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and now Las Vegas. The Silver and Black are the most iconic franchises in all of sports.
Today, we celebrate one of the most iconic figures in Raiders history. Hall of Famer and Raiders legend Tom Flores turns 88 years old today.
When Raider Nation and the people think about the Raiders, they know about Flores. Flores started with the Raiders the first year they were established in 1960. He spent many years with the franchise, first as a player. Flores was a quarterback for the Silver and Black for six seasons.
Flores went on to be a coach for the Raiders after his playing career was over. First, as a receivers coach for seven years and then he finally got his chance to show what he can do as a head coach. Raiders' legendary owner Al Davis hired Flores in 1979, and the rest was history.
Per Pro Football Hall of Fame: In nine seasons with the Raiders, Flores had a regular season record of 83-53 with five playoff berths and an 8-3 record in the postseason. He moved into the Raiders front office before accepting a position with the Seattle Seahawks as the president and general manager. In 1992, he returned to the sideline as head coach of the Seahawks where he spent the next three seasons.
After 12 years as a head coach, Flores ended his career with an overall record of 105-90-0 – a .538 winning percentage. Flores won 72.7% of the games he coached in the postseason. He was named AFC Coach of the Year by United Press International and the Football Writer’s Association in 1982.
Flores was finally inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. He led the Oakland Raiders to two Super Bowl Championships in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. Flores was the first Mexican quarterback in the NFL and the first Mexican head coach. Flores's legendary legacy will be with the Raiders forever.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.