What Does the Raiders’ DL Look Like in 2025?
I've already provided an overview of how I believe the Las Vegas Raiders offense will function in 2025, and now I think it's time to review their defense. I'll start with their defensive line, excluding linebackers, as they deserve a separate article.
Starting it off extremely strong with their left defensive end, Maxx Crosby. Crosby is the star power on their defense, and 2025 will be more of the same for the superstar. The biggest thing to look out for is his health, as he was a bit banged up last season.
If everything goes well and the Raiders' defensive front remains healthy, Crosby should be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He hasn't won the award yet in his six-year career, and heading into his seventh year, I believe he has the biggest chance to take it home.
The talent level for defensive end may be at an all-time high in the NFL, with almost every team having a pass-rusher that can wreck games with ease. The reason why I believe 2025 will be Crosby's best shot is that he has one of the best supporting casts around him on the defensive line, if everything goes according to plan.
His running mate along the left side of the defensive line is Christian Wilkins, and he hasn't made too much of a splash in his time with the Raiders. 2024 was meant to be his big debut, but he got injured and it kept him out for the majority of the season.
In 2025, they're hoping he can remain healthy, as when he is, he'll be a game changer on defense. He has an array of pass-rushing moves, but can also plug up any rushing lanes and prevent running backs from being as effective. The thought of him and Crosby rushing the left side of the offensive line with all their might is sure to give quarterbacks and offensive coordinators alike headaches.
The Raiders' right defensive tackle is Adam Butler, and not only did he have the healthiest season in 2024 among his teammates on the defensive line, but he also had a career year. With a career-high in total tackles and hitting the second-most sacks in his career, he's looking to build off that momentum and have another productive season in 2025.
Finally, their right defensive end is Malcolm Koonce. 2024 was meant to be an important year for Koonce's development as it was his final year on his rookie contract, and in 2023, he began putting it all together. He was poised to take a leap and turn into a player the Raiders could truly rely on.
Unfortunately, he couldn't even suit up last season due to an injury he suffered before the season had even begun. Thankfully, the Raiders' new regime signed him to a one-year deal, and the important thing for him is to show that there's still meat on the bone and that he can become the player he was shaping up to be before his injury.
This only takes into account their starters and doesn't even take into consideration the type of leaps their backups can take. Tyree Wilson could break out in 2025, and they drafted two players in the draft to help out their defensive line as well. Their top-end talent is great, and they have budding potential on the back burner.
Overall, the Raiders have an argument for having the best defensive line in the AFC West and one of the top units in the entire NFL. All of that hinges on their health and if they can all play together, but when healthy, this will be a force to be reckoned with.
