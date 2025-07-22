Tommy Eichenberg a Big Piece for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders looked to be a better defensive team last season. The one thing that hurt the Raiders last season, besides the injuries, was the number of penalties they had. Last season, the Raiders were not a disciplined team, and on the defensive side of the ball, they tried to stay away from penalties that would keep the drive going for other teams. That was a huge problem.
If the Raiders want to have a top defense next season, they need to address some key issues. They cannot afford to commit penalties that prevent them from getting off the field. These penalties hurt the defense late in games and negatively impact the offense by limiting their opportunities for more possessions.
One of the positions where the Raiders lost key players this offseason is the linebacker position. The Silver and Black will have new faces in the middle of their defense next season. It was a strength for the Raiders last season, but heading into the new season, it is a big question mark for the team. The Raiders lost Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason. Those were big losses for the team.
The Silver and Black did sign some veteran linebackers in the offseason as well, because that is what veteran head coach Pete Carroll likes to see in the middle of the defense. But there is one young player at the linebacker position who can make his mark in training camp and next season as well. That is second-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what he wants to see from Eichenberg on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Next, you come into Tommy Eichenburg," said Carpenter. "This is a guy who has not even hit that money place yet, but he is super talented. A year under his belt learning the NFL. Learning the system. This guy can be a humongous future building block for this team ... Work ethic, character, locker room, great guy. There is nothing about him not to like. I am a buyer on Eichenburg."
"Young player, a huge amount of talent, has to step up."
