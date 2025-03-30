The Raiders Have One of the Top Free Agents of 2026
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new front office, which will likely view things differently than the previous regime. After losing several notable players in free agency this offseason, the Raiders could be in a similar position next offseason, with multiple talented players set to hit free agency.
Pro Football recently ranked the top 100 players who are set to become free agents next offseason. Despite their 4-13 season, the Raiders undoubtedly have talented players at a number of positiosn on the roster. Arguably none are more valuable than offensive tackle Kolton Miller.
PFN ranked Miller as the 19th-best player to hit free agency next offseason. Miller's high ranking should put into perspective how valuable he is to the Raiders and on a league-wide level. Since being drafted, Miller has been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders' roster.
"The Raiders' offensive line was bad last season, but Kolton Miller has been a steady presence for the unit since he joined the team in 2018. The 2024 season was Miller's best work. He allowed eight sacks, 38 pressures, and seven quarterback hits. He allowed a 5.7% pressure rate, which was a dip from his 4.0% rate in 2023. The entire offensive line struggled, and the quarterback play behind them was subpar, so it's not all Miller's fault," PFN said.
Instead of overpaying, the Raiders let most of their best free agents walk in free agency this offseason. Although Miller is aging, the Raiders would be wise to do whatever they could reasonably do to retain Miller. The Raiders could also soon begin looking for his replacement.
However, it would be tough to replace Miller's production. He has been one of the best tackles in the league over the past decade and still has juice left in the tank. The Raiders will likely have to outbid several teams for his services next offseason, and they may not want to do that.
How the Raiders approached this offseason could explain how this front office will approach free agency. Still, different seasons and offseasons call for flexibility in approach from front offices.
