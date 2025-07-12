Big Prediction for Raiders Jackson Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders have some good young talent on their football team. We saw some of it last season, and they did not disappoint. That was one thing that was a bit of a bright spot that was a hard season for the Silver and Black. But heading into the 2025 season, the team is feeling fresh and wants to get out there and show the fans that they have done a lot of good things this offseason.
The Raiders' offseason has been filled with many changes, but all those changes have a great chance to win a lot of games next season. It is going to be important to get the young players on board as well with the new rookies that will be on the team next season. New head coach Pete Carroll has done a good job of finding ways the team can build chemistry in a lot of different areas of the team.
One young player who showed that he belonged last season in the National Football League was Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. He had a good season as a rookie and looks to have a better second year with the Silver and Black. When he got his chance to play last season, he took full advantage of it, and it did not look like he was scared of the moment at all.
Now, Powers-Johnson will anchor the Raiders' offensive line as the starting center. He did a good job last season of doing that. Now he looks to be more aggressive and plays better football than he did a year ago. But the Raiders have a special talent in him, and he is going to be a good player for the Raiders for a long time.
Our Hondo Carpenter had a big prediction for Powers-Johnson on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Jackson Powers-Johnson, this guy is the complete stud," said Carpenter. " I am going to make a big prediction here: he will be in the top three centers in the league by the end of 2026. Athlete, strong, tough as nails. Man. I love that kid. I love everything about Jackson Powers-Johnson."
The Raiders will do their best to unleash a great offensive line next year, and it starts with Powers-Johnson.
