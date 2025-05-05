Trey Hendrickson Situation Reflects How Well-Operated Raiders Are
Why has Maxx Crosby been one of the most prolific playmakers in football without causing an offseason stir? Because Crosby is getting paid. It's a very simple fact that when you treat people good, they treat you the same, and the Raiders and Crosby are one of the NFL's best examples of a harmonious marriage.
Crosby is able to operate with fearless intensity because he knows that his family is taken care of. That's why you pay players early, and if anyone doesn't believe in doing that, let's look at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals' All-Pro Trey Hendrickson's contract situation has yet to be resolved.
Hendrickson is on the final year of his very affordable deal and is still trying to get a deal done with the Bengals, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
However, the Bengals just spent a bunch of money, and they drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round, the team's second first-round defensive end in three years.
The Bengals' superstar was a crucial piece to their 2021-22 AFC champion squad, and as he enters the final year of his deal, Hendrickson has expressed disappointment that he has yet to be paid.
"Through this process, communication, when I say it's been poor, it's been, like, here and there," Hendrickson said. "And respect to Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins]. I don't want to take anything from all the great things they've accomplished in their careers. They deserve everything that they've gotten, and no doubt in my mind they're going to excel in the National Football League. I have a tremendous respect for both of them. But when it comes to my situation, it would have been nice to know in some ways, like, 'Hey we're going to put you in the queue,' no problem with me."
Flames to this already hotly burning fire were stoked by comments made by Bengals executive Katie Blackburn at the NFL Owners meeting.
"I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at." said Blackburn. I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he's not, you know, that's what holds it up sometimes. So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something, and also, we have all the respect in the world for him."
That's the Bengals telling him to take it or leave it. While both sides may come to an agreement, the Bengals have costed themselves more money by waiting.
The Bengals played around with Chase and Higgins and they got burnt. Chase was eligible for a deal after the 2023 season. They waited till this offseason to get a deal done.
Chase has an average value of $40 million per season. Jaylen Waddle, who was selected with the pick following Chase, signed an extension averaging $28 million last offseason. While Chase was expected to earn more, not $12 million more per season. Chase is the highest-paid receiver in football.
That's what happened with Tee Higgins as they kept toying with him, using the franchise tag.
That's what is happening with Hendrickson and while Crosby has a front loaded deal at sees his cap hit drop below $30 million per season over the final three years of his deal, Hendrickson's hit will likely be above $40 million.
That's why you pay your top players early. The Raiders did right by Crosby, and it is already paying off.
