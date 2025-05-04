Maxx Crosby Reveals Favorite Non-Raiders Draft Picks
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone.
Teams across the league have compiled their newest draft classes, while draft analysts determine who ‘won’ and ‘lost’ the draft, an arbitrary and speculative process.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby loves what his team did in the draft, landing running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round and finding quality players in every round afterwards.
But beyond his own team, who did Crosby think nailed the draft?
Crosby revealed his favorite draft move was the Atlanta Falcons doubling up on pass-rushers by taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall and trading back into the first round to select Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.
He spoke about Atlanta’s bold moves on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“They need pass-rush,” he said. “They need to get after the quarterback. They’ve been in dire need. For years now, they’ve been struggling to get to the quarterback. **** it. We’re going all in. We’re drafting two D-Ends in the first round ... The two best ends who we think, in our opinion.’ They got Pearce from Tennessee, they got [Walker] from Georgia. They got two young ballers who are going to go in there and develop, and hopefully be two bookends for years to come. That’s what they envisioned in those guys.”
Beyond the moves being bold, Crosby is a fan of Walker’s and Pearce’s games. High praise coming from one of the best pass-rushers in the league.
“I’ve watched both their film,” he said. “Dawgs. Boy from Georgia? Dawg. He’s an absolute dawg. I watched his film; he’s a problem. Pearce, I know people have had their opinions. Turn the film on. Get him around good mentors; he’s young, he’s going to learn, he’s going to grow up. I had to go through it; so does everybody else in the league. Get him around the right people and support system, and that kid can be special.”
The Falcons have been arguably the worst pass-rushing team in the league in the last 20 seasons. They finished with just 31 sacks in 2024, the second-worst mark in the NFL.
Crosby will hope Walker and Pearce play well, just not against the Silver and Black.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another story on the 2025 NFL Draft.
You can share your thoughts on the Silver and Black on our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.