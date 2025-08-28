Raiders Bolster Shaky Position Group With Wise Move
A busy week continues for the Las Vegas Raiders. This week, the team has made a lot of different moves to improve their roster and give the team the best players to be successful this season.
The Raiders had to make some tough decisions this week with their 53-man roster. And after that, the Silver and Black have been looking at other players that the rest of the league cut, and see if they are a good fit on this Raiders team.
On Thursday, the Silver and Black made a move and claimed a player from the Philadelphia Eagles. That is safety Tristin McCollum. This is another move to bring in a former Eagles player for the Silver and Black. There is familiarity with the Raiders front office and McCollum, and that was one of the reasons they brought him in. They also brought him in because of the need for players at the safety positions. That is one position that is unknown for the Raiders outside of Isaiah Pola-Mao.
The Raiders have claimed S Tristin McCollum via waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, the club announced Thursday.
McCollum, a second-year safety, joins the Silver and Black after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCollum spent the 2023 season on the Eagles practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for three games before earning his spot on the active roster for the entirety of the 2024 season, where he played in 14 regular season games (two starts) and all four postseason contests as part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX run. Over his 17 regular season games over two seasons with Philadelphia, McCollum recorded 36 total tackles (20 solo) and two passes defensed as well as three special teams tackles.
The 6-3, 195-pound safety initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans and spent the entirety of the 2022 season on the Texans practice squad.
The Galveston, Texas, native was a four-year starter at Sam Houston State and posted 229 tackles, 20 passes defensed, 12 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 interceptions and 1 blocked kick in 57 games. He also helped lead the Bearkats to an FCS National Championship as a senior in 2021.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived S Thomas Harper.
