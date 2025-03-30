Why Is Tyler Lockett Still a Free Agent?
Through free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have done very little to fix their wide receiver room. It was among the weakest in the NFL last year, and after trading for Geno Smith, one would expect them to sign a veteran wide receiver to help him out in their new pass game.
The Raiders showcased they weren't done in free agency by bringing in veteran linebacker Devin White, which is a great move for their defense and will go a long way in transforming this defense into a better unit overall.
However, one veteran wide receiver that makes too much sense for them to target is still sitting in free agency. The Seattle Seahawks released Tyler Lockett, and it felt imminent for him to join the Raiders as they had players and coaches he was already comfortable with.
Smith and Lockett had built up a camaraderie the past two years with the Seahawks and would provide Smith a target he's comfortable throwing the ball to amidst a change of scenery. More surprisingly, Pete Carroll had been Lockett's head coach for most of his career, and it felt destined for Lockett to reunite with him in Las Vegas.
However, nothing has materialized between the Raiders and Lockett, which, to me, indicates three things. The first is that either the Raiders or Lockett himself knows that he's on the verge of retirement.
That's one reason why this deal hasn't happened yet, but that doesn't answer the question as to why he's still sitting in free agency. Another thing it possibly indicates is that the Raiders simply aren't interested in bringing in Lockett to their offense.
He's coming off the worst season in his career and is entering the tenth year in the NFL; it's possible the Raiders don't believe he changes much for their offense. Finally, it's possible there is mutual interest between both sides, but the money doesn't match.
Lockett could be expecting a pretty sizable contract, and perhaps the Raiders aren't willing to give him a multi-year contract. Whatever it may be, I think the Raiders could still benefit from bringing in Lockett if the reason isn't his contract. They definitely shouldn't overpay to bring him to the team.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.