BREAKING: Raiders Are Signing Veteran Devin White
The Las Vegas Raiders are not done in free agency just yet. On Friday the Silver and Black signed veteran linebacker Devin White. White will now lead the Raiders in the middle of the field on defense. The Raiders lost Robert Spillane earlier this month in free agency but now have their veteran linebacker that head coach Pete Carroll likes having on his defenses.
"Sources: The are signing veteran LB Devin White to a 1-year deal. Raiders GM John Spytek drafted White in Tampa Bay and now reunites with him in Las Vegas," said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on X/Twitter.
The move makes a lot of sense for the Raiders. White will bring his leadership to the team both on and off the field. White is also familiar with the Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek. Spytek was the one that drafted White with the fifth overall pick back in the 2019 NFL Draft. White also played with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady during his time in Tampa Bay.
White, Spytek, and Brady were all a part of the Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl in 2020. White led that defense that season and they were a dominant one. White was a big reason that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team won it all.
White spent five seasons with the Bucs but his time in Tampa Bay came to an end when both sides could not agree on a contract extension that made sense for both sides. After the 2023 season, White left the team.
Last offseason, White signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles but was eventually cut just a month into the 2024 season. White got back on a roster last season when the Houston Texans picked him up. He spent the rest of the year in Houston. He played under 200 snaps.
White is a former Pro Bowler in Tampa Bay. White will look to give the Raiders what they need in a veteran leader in the middle of the defense. White will also look to turn his career around and see if he can catch a second wind.
Las Vegas is a good place he can find that because of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has shown over the years that he can elevate all his players.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.