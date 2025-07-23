WATCH: Raiders Quarterback Geno Smith Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on to th 2025 season. After years of instability at the quarterback position, the Raiders now have veteran quarterback Geno Smith under center. Las Vegas needs Smith to elevate the offense this upcoming season.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith spoke to the following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You spoke about the difficulty of the process. What do you think the biggest difficulty will be for the players?
Coach Carroll: “It's the guys being willing to expose themselves to who they are, figuring themselves out, so they can figure out how much they have to offer us. That's the big challenge is this. We're in a self discovery mode a little bit here. We're going to try to elevate guys expectations for themselves and then hold them to it. We may see them more capable than they see themselves, and it could be the other way as well. We need to figure that out, balance that out, and then try to really come together to maximize what guys bring to our club.”
Q: What did you see out of Darien Porter coming out of OTAs and minicamp? And what are you looking for as far as his development as you guys proceed into training camp?
Coach Carroll: “He met expectations for what we had hoped we would see. He's got tremendous speed. He's got a natural sense about him as an athlete. He was a receiver, and you could see that he's got receiving skills. We really dug in right from the beginning technique-wise, the way that we play our guys. We're very, very specific about how we coach our corners, and he fits the mold of what we're looking for. That's all he could show at that point.
"You know, we couldn't compete for a ball under the OTA rules. So, until we get to day five, we're kind of in that mode still. So, he'll have his opportunity to show. He's going to get a lot of work and we're going to try to wear him out so that he gains as much as he can as fast again. He's wide open, he's clear, he accepts the information. He communicates really well. I mean, there's no issues there. So, I think the sky's the limit for him.”
