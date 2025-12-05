Why Latest Raiders' Injury Report Hits Offense Hard

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are a banged up bunch, to say the least.

Ailing Raiders

The Raiders have had more than a few issues this season, none bigger than their inability to stay healthy. Thursday's practice was another reminder of that, as several Raiders missed practice and several more were on the injury report.

Maxx Crosby and Dylan Parham were limited. Michael Mayer, Alex Bachman, and Dont'e Thornton did not practice for the second consecutive day. Geno Smith and Will Putnam were full participants. Jamal Adams was a full participant on Wednesday but missed Thursday's practice.

The Raiders will push along, even with their banged up roster. Their injuries have already derailed the season, as they are still searching to solidify their right guard spot after Jackson Powers-Johnson's injury. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave insight to the competition.

Jordan Meredith was again listed as a limited participant, adding even more pressure for the Raiders to figure things out.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I think I mentioned last night that during the competition of the week and then finding out that we weren't able to play Jordan [Meredith], I mean, that was all part of the factor. Those guys kind of balanced it out during the week. And so, we let them fight for their job. And so, it's a good battle going on, and we'll continue that this week,” Carroll said.

“We're getting hit way too much, and Geno [Smith] had threw a pretty good game, as far as the throwing part of it, but we're getting hit too much, and we're having trouble keeping people from getting in the backfield, particularly in the drop back game. And so, we have to shore that up. We did some things to help us in protection, but it didn't help us enough. So, we just got to get better."

"No, it's up to the competition at the spots and who they're trying to kind of remove from the playtime or gain some playtime on. It just depends on what's happening, and not everybody – it's not a wholesale idea,” Carroll said.

“It's an opportunity to compete to find your way on the field, and we want to be wide open to it, which we are, and then they have got to earn it. And so, that's basically what it is. If some guys come along faster than others or other guys maybe play better at their spots because they feel the pressure of it, which is kind of the whole idea."

