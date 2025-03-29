NFL Draft's Best Run-Blocking OL Targets For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders want to run the ball under head coach Pete Carroll.
A good running back is the place to start and there is good reason as to why the Raiders are so heavily tied to running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round.
But going from the worst rushing attack in 2024 to a markedly improved one in a season's time takes more than a good ball carrier.
A good offensive line is a must. The Raiders need good run-blockers; Pro Football Focus' Jim Wyman compiled a list of the best run-blockers in the 2025 NFL Draft class. They signify potential Raiders targets.
1. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
Wyman: "Even if we were to include players not on PFF's big board, Milum still would come out on top among tackles in PFF run-blocking grade. He was at his best in zone blocking schemes, posting a 90.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024. While his gap blocking PFF grade is lower (78.7), it still ranks first among the players on this list."
T-2. North Carolina's Willie Lampkin and Missouri's Armand Membou
Wyman on Lampkin: "The big thing keeping Willie Lampkin from being a top prospect is his size. At 5-foot-11 and 290 pounds, he’d be one of the smallest linemen in the league, prompting teams to consider him at center despite all of his 851 snaps in 2024 coming at right guard. Lampkin was still productive, posting the best PFF run-blocking grade among this class’ interior line prospects and the top zone blocking PFF grade (90.4) among all offensive linemen on."
Wyman on Membou: "Membou is having one of the best pre-draft processes of any prospect in this year’s class. He went from a possible first-round pick to being talked about as a potential top-five pick. Not only did he put together a stellar NFL Combine performance, but his tape backs it up. Like the others talked about so far on this list, Membou specialized in zone blocking, where he carried an 87.4 PFF grade."
3. Chase Lundt, UConn
Wyman on Lundt: "Lundt started since his redshirt freshman season and improved his PFF grades across the board every year. He got off to a shaky start as a run blocker, posting an abysmal 45.1 PFF grade his first year before bettering that mark to 56.9 as a sophomore and catapulting to 78.3 as a junior. He peaked as a senior with an 87.1 PFF run-blocking grade, including five games with 80.0-plus figures."
4. Trey Wedig, Indiana
Wyman: "After three years of inconsistent playing time at Wisconsin, Wedig transferred to Indiana, where he played almost as many snaps in one season as he had in the three years prior. He made the most of his increased role and significantly improved, particularly as a run blocker. His 85.1 figure in 2024 was a career high, powered by an 89.3 mark against FIU and an 88.2 mark against Washington."
5. Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
Wyman: "Like Chase Lundt, Hollin Pierce was a four-year starter at the same program who saw every element of his grading profile improve each year. His previous best PFF run-blocking grade came during his junior season (70.3) and was a significant jump over his back-to-back sub-60.0 marks to open his college career. At 6-foot-8 and 344 pounds, Pierce will be among the largest players in the NFL from day one."
