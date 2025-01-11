Rams vs. Vikings Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for NFL Wild Card Game
The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in the final game of wild-card weekend.
The game was originally scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but was moved to State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., due to the ongoing wildfires in California.
The Cardinals have gone out of their way to do what they can to make it feel like a true home game for the Rams, using two of their team planes to help shuttle players, staff, and their families and pets to Arizona ahead of the game.
Tickets went on sale on Friday for the rescheduled game, with Rams’ season ticket holders getting first dibs on seats should they be able to make the trip to Arizona.
The Rams have said they will be playing to represent their city on Monday, and though the game will be a state away, their impact will be felt.
Here’s what ticket prices are looking like before kickoff.
Cheapest Tickets for Rams vs. Vikings
Despite the late move, tickets for Monday night’s game between the Rams and Vikings are still among the highest priced for wild-card weekend.
Seats in the upper deck start at $129 on Stubhub, and bounce between the $130-200 range across the usual spread of sites. That said, prices might drop as we get closer to kickoff.
Most Expensive Tickets for Rams vs. Vikings
On the expensive side of the equation, fans looking for a deluxe experience can grab club level seats right on the 50-yard line for $1,105 on VividSeats. Meanwhile, lower level seats are available across the bowl in the $250-400 range for those who just want a good view of the field.
There are some more ridiculously high priced tickets available as well, but they are so far beyond the price of other club level seats it’s hard to imagine why someone would click.