2025 NFL Draft: 3 Trade Up Options for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have become one of the most respected organizations in the NFL over the last few seasons.
They have turned into one of the best "draft and develop" teams and their success in the last two years has proven it. It has turned the tide in their favor as potential Super Bowl favorites this offseason.
Knowing that they are on the cusp of becoming one of the team's to beat, there is an idea that the Rams could be aggressive in the first round of the NFL Draft by trading up for a potential quality prospect if one begins to take a tumble down the selection order. While it would be difficult to do so with the lack of Day Two draft capital, it is something to consider.
With that in mind, let's look at three options the Rams could select if they trade up.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
The tape is good; the physical profile is adequate; and his athletic scoring is outstanding. Campbell is arguably a Top 10 prospect in this year's draft, an impressive feat considering he was playing edge rusher not too long ago, displaying the quality work ethic, athleticism, and football intelligence to display a seamless transition.
One of the big missing pieces of the Rams young defense is a playmaking linebacker and Campbell would fit the bill. If he falls out of the first 20 spots, general manager Les Snead could be aggressive to take the talented off-ball defender.
Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou
At the start of the draft process, Membou was a true possibility at No. 26 but as the league caught on to his talent and terrific game film, it seems like the only way Los Angeles could acquire the talented Missouri Tiger is by trading up in the draft order.
Membou would be a terrific possibility. With Rob Havenstein likely on his last legs and injuries beginning to affect his availability, the Rams could be eager to find his successor. Membou offers great size and functional movement skills, and would be a pure fit in Sean McVay's offense.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
Arguably the second-best player in the draft behind Travis Hunter, Johnson has suffered from media prospect fatigue on top of the league not being high on him to begin with. Even if he did struggle against the run last season and dealt with injuries, Johnson is a blue-chip prospect with outstanding coverage techniques and run support ability circa 2023.
If Johnson began to creep down the order, the Rams, with a sizeable need at cornerback, may consider making the move to trade up for the talented Michigan standout, whose best play-style comparison is Patrick Surtain II.
You can follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.