2025 NFL Draft: What Kyle Williams Would Bring to Rams
Across the league, especially with perennial playoff contenders, teams have found a way to unload veteran talent and instill youth into their rosters without missing a step. The Los Angeles Rams have become one of those teams, continuing to draft well and finding immediate contributors to the roster.
After letting Cooper Kupp go at the start of free agency, the Rams are searching for a true slot or inside-out playmaker. They re-signed Tutu Atwell and brought in former All-Pro Davante Adams but there is a sense they may continue to add talent to the position.
Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams is a possibility as a middle round target. The redshirt senior became an incredibly productive playmaker for the University of North Las Vegas Rebels and Cougars wideout over his five seasons at the collegiate level, exceeding the 1,000-yard mark with over 70 receptions and 14 touchdowns during his final season at Pullman.
Let's look at what Kyle Williams could bring to the table.
Strengths
This is one of the best press-beating wideouts in the NFL Draft. Williams is decisive in his footwork and brings great diversity with his release packages at the line of scrimmage. His diamond releases are quite effective and allow him to create separation not just on underneath concepts but on vertical planes as well.
As a route runner, Williams is sharp and crisp, displaying salesman ability with ample breaking at the top of routes on in and out-breakers. He exhibits great body control to then possess the ball and begin creating after the catch, showcasing quality burst and acceleration in the open field.
Williams' movement skills, short-area quickness, and acceleration make him a potential three-level threat at the next level. His ball skills have improved with each season and he now displays soft, reliable hands at the catch point with quality tracking ability on deep passing concepts.
Weaknesses
While Williams has a skill set that could get him on the field quickly, his flaws must be acknowledged, such as his history of drops. He shows to have worked hard to improve as a reliable catcher in the passing game but with small hands and a limited catch radius due to his 5-foot-10, 182-pound frame, these concerns should be mentioned.
Williams will not be someone that can be trusted in contested situations at the catch point nor as a consistent perimeter blocker in the run game. His play strength is barely average, though he shows willingness as a blocker. Those same play-strength concerns can be issued at the line of scrimmage against physical press-man corners.
The former three-star recruit could also diversify his route tree as he ran mostly quick hitches, out-breakers, and vertical plane routes but he does offer the toolkit to quickly develop here.
What Williams could bring to Los Angeles
At the next level, Williams projects as a developmental starting wide receiver who could play from any ofthe three main alignments on the perimeter. His route running ability, separation skills, and footwork at the line of scrimmage against press-man should allow him to transition smoothly in this regard while his run-after-catch ability and improved hands will allow him to see the field in certain passing situations.
The Rams may be hesitant to draft another small receiver after Atwell but Williams skill set is more advanced coming out than the former. Williams is the type of player that would give head coach Sean McVay an effective wideout before the catch and after as a target within rounds three through five.
