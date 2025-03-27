NFL Draft: Rams Grab Stud Receiver
While there really is no way to know, had the Rams made first-round selections from 2017-2023, it would have been interesting to see who they would have taken. The team, of course, did not make a first-round pick for seven years as they traded away those picks in various moves.
The reason it would have been interesting is that outside of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams would have been selecting in the bottom half of the first round, and considering they drafted the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year with their 19th overall selection in 2024, after seven years of not making one, it's curious what other gems the team could have plucked.
According to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, another star player could be set to fall down draft boards and into the hands of the Rams, as he predicts Arizona wide receiver and once expected top ten pick Tetairoa McMillan will be selected with the 26th overall selection.
"Adding a big-bodied pass catcher to a lineup that already features Puka Nacua further expands the strike zone for Matthew Stafford." Wrote Brooks.
I've been a big fan of McMillian for some time, but after this last season, I have some doubts about his ability to produce a winning effort without a strong number two receiver. Watching Noah Fifita throw to McMillian and Jacob Cowing in 2023 was must watch tv.
In 2023, McMillian had 90 catches for 1402 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2024, without Cowing, McMillian had 84 catches for 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Fortunately with the Rams, McMillian would be on a war path to potentially becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Imagine a scenario where defenses have to defend both Nacua and Davante Adams, plus a 6'5 receiver who averages over 100 yards per game. That's almost unfair but that's what it takes to win Super Bowls.
With the rise of Matthew Golden, McMillian is expected to drop down draft boards. How far he'll fall remains to be seen, but there is a realistic chance he ends up at the 26th overall pick.
Plus if Cowing ever falls out of favor with the 49ers, I'm sure the Rams would love to pair the duo together once again.
