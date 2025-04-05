2025 NFL Draft: Former NFL Star Predicts Intriguing Rams Pick
The Los Angeles Rams still don't have a clear direction they can go for the 26th overall pick. They are a team with Super Bowl aspirations, so the expectation is that their first-round pick has to be a rookie who helps them out dramatically.
They have to feel pretty happy about themselves with last year's draft class, and even the year before that. They've been able to string together very successful drafts in the past couple of years, and that trend has to continue in the upcoming NFL draft.
Perhaps their new class of rookies can be headlined by a player who found plenty of success in college, at least that's what Maurice Jones-Drew proposes in his first and only mock draft of the off-season.
Jones-Drew was a running back in the NFL for nearly a decade and has since become an analyst who works for the NFL. In his mock draft, he predicts the Rams will draft Donovan Ezeiruaku, a defensive lineman prospect from Boston College.
"You can never have enough pass rushers in the NFL, so the Rams take Ezeiruaku to boost an already strong front. He's relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and should find success alongside fellow young stars Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Jared Verse", said Jones-Drew.
His drafting profile was written by Lance Zierlein and it states,
"He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield. His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value".
I had published an article previously where I discussed why the Rams should be interested in drafting Ezeiruaku, and all those reasons remain true. Even if he has flaws as an individual player, they'll be masked by the ferocious pass rush he'll help create.
He hunted for sacks all throughout college, and with the Rams, would create opportunities for him and the defense to rack up sacks as well. Whether it's blitzing in the linebacker spot, or coming off the edge as a defensive end, he'd wreak havoc on the defensive line and the Rams should draft him based on that alone.
Make you follow us right this second on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE