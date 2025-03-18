Rams Would Be Wise to Target Ascending Pass-Rusher
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL after free agency. They retained their franchise quarterback and got him a brand new weapon in Davante Adams. They have an ascending defense with guys that are ready to break out.
The Rams have built a roster around Matthew Stafford that is ready to compete at the highest level, and this is before they've even made their draft picks. General manager Les Snead has done a phenomenal job at drafting starters for Los Angeles, that trend is expected to continue in the upcoming draft.
The Ram's roster is good; they may even consider trading out of the first round entirely for more assets. This would give Snead more chances to hit on his draft picks and ultimately end up with more future starters for the team.
Although their defense is rising and projects to be one of the better units across the league for the next five years, there's always room for more talent. They spent last year's first-rounder on Jared Verse, and he won the DROY award, which hadn't been done for the Rams since Aaron Donald.
It may seem redundant to add another defensive piece to their young core with their first-round pick, but there's a defender that would add so much to this defense and transcend it from a great unit to a defensive powerhouse.
Donovan Ezeiruaku is a defensive end from Boston College, and he is coming off the best year of his collegiate career. In 2024, he had 80 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one pass defended, and 16.5 sacks.
Ezeiruaku was a monster in college, and though a bit undersized for his position, his agility and athleticism tested very well at the combine. Drafting him and pairing him on the defensive line with Verse and Braden Fiske would create a three-headed pass-rushing attack unlike anything seen in the league.
Their pass rush would be ferocious and would lead to a lot of sacks. Another way they could add to their defense is by drafting a versatile safety who could handle things in the secondary, as their defensive line would dominate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE