Is It Super Bowl or Bust for the Rams in 2025?
It's been three years since the Los Angeles Rams won their Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. In those three years since, they had one season where they didn't even qualify for the playoffs, a season where they lost in the wild-card round, and finally, last year where they lost in the divisional.
They've been continuously improving since their Super Bowl hangover, where they went all in on that year, and are now poised for another year of improvement. That loss to the Philadelphia Eagles may have been a blessing in disguise, as the Rams knew what they had to do to improve the Rams drastically.
By signing Davante Adams and retaining Matthew Stafford on a team-friendly deal, the Rams have set themselves up to be one of the top contenders in the NFC next year. For them, their expectations should be Super Bowl or bust.
They have all the tools available to them to make it back to the big game: a proven quarterback paired alongside an offensive mastermind with a great defense. Besides, their division has gotten significantly worse, with the San Francisco 49ers roster taking huge hits in free agency.
If the Rams don't win it next year, it's not the end of the world just yet. Stafford's and Adam's contracts are for two years, making that their window of Super Bowl contention. They have two years to win it with their core right now, but it'd be better for them if they won it next year.
After this year, they'll have to think about whether or not they're going to pay Kyren Williams. He's a significant part of that offense, even if less emphasis is placed on their ground game after signing Adams.
Not only that, but Stafford will be older, and so will Adams. They can afford to have next year not go their way, but they should have the attitude that if they don't win it next year, that was their only chance.
I truly do believe they can make it back to the Super Bowl and win, but that all depends on how they start next season. They can't afford to start slow again. It should be Super Bowl or bust for the Rams next year.
Also make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.