Rams 2024 Rookie Class Named Best Among NFL
The Los Angeles Rams have found loads of success through the NFL draft these past couple of years. It's why they've been able to stay competitive despite haphazardly using their future picks for players that help them out now as opposed to in the future.
Through the draft, they've been able to find studs like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Players that have been key contributors to their offense are a big part of how they can call themselves one of the top contenders in the NFC after a successful free agency period.
Their 2024 class may have been the best yet, revitalizing their defense and finding quality offensive weapons like Jordan Whittington as well. Their rookie class was so great, that it ranked number one in an article published by Pro Football Focus, which ranked rookie classes based on their production.
Bradley Locker wrote, "Jared Verse, the Rams’ first first-round pick in eight years paid off right away, slotting sixth in PFF overall grade among qualified edge rushers en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Beyond Verse, Los Angeles set a strong defensive foundation with Braden Fiske (59 pressures), Kam Kinchens (73.7 PFF coverage grade) and Omar Speights (77.6 PFF run-defense grade), all of whom project to start again in 2025. Offensively, Jordan Whittington (78.9 PFF receiving grade) and Beaux Limmer (1,040 snaps) offered supplementary contributions".
This streak of brilliance is expected to continue heading into the upcoming NFL draft, it must if the Rams are serious about being Super Bowl contenders. These productive drafts have been in large part due to the general manager Les Snead, and his knack for finding players who fit Rams culture perfectly.
Sean McVay has been outspoken on how he wants talented players and individuals who leave it all out on the field and play as hard as they can. A prospect they can target who fits that description is Benjamin Morrison, a cornerback prospect who has been looked down on due to an injury he suffered.
Even if they decide to trade back in the draft, the players are expected to be of the same caliber as those rookies that have come before them. In a sense, there is more pressure than ever for the Rams to continue drafting well, and their 2025 class of rookies has to be one of their strongest.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.