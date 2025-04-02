2025 NFL Draft: Rams Projected to Take Ascending Defender
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to do it again.
They will try to have the best draft class once again with players who will come in and be ready to play from day one. Over the last few seasons, they have been one of the best teams at finding talent in all of the rounds, especially the late rounds. A lot of talent has been starting for them early in their NFL career.
The Rams have made a lot of good moves in free agency. The moves they made say that the team is all in once again, with the goal of doing one thing and that is winning the Super Bowl. The Rams fell short of that goal last season, but for 2025, they believe they have a better team and will look to make it better in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One draft prospect they are eyeing in the middle rounds is Ashton Gillotte out of the University of Louisville. Gillotte is an edge rusher who can play in the middle of the defensive line as well. Gillotte can also be a big depth piece for the Rams. We know how last season they liked to keep fresh bodies on the field, especially on the defensive line.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has the Rams selecting Gillotte in the third round of the draft.
"The Rams don't have much pass-rush depth behind Jared Verse and Byron Young, and Gillotte can play anywhere outside in their front seven," said Iyer.
Gillotte will bring great value to the Rams. He can play multiple spots. And you can even put him in the middle of the Rams' defense in some packages.
"Productive and experienced, Gillotte shines with his ability to threaten the pocket. His rush isn’t overly complicated, but he can collapse the pocket with power, beat up the edge with violent hands and sneak past guards with snap quickness when playing inside," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s powerful but doesn’t have a solid anchor to hold his ground as a run defender. I’ve graded Gillotte as a 4-3 defensive end, but he has the athletic ability to stand and play 3-4 outside ‘backer."
Every team has been wanting to do what the Rams have been doing in recent drafts but they have been the team with a great success rate.
Remember to follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all Rams updates.
You can also check out our Facebook page now WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.