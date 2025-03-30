Rams' Biggest Draft Need Graded Poorly
One of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest needs this offseason is at the linebacker position. The Rams need some help in the middle of their defense. They can address that position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last season, the Rams' defense was one of the youngest, but it played like a veteran group in the last half of the season and into the playoffs. The Rams' biggest struggle last season was stopping the run and pass coverage in the middle of the field. The Rams defense can be elite next season but they need to fill in the gaps in the middle of the defense.
The Rams will do their homework to see what they can do at the linebacker position. There are many linebackers in the draft but finding the one that defensive coordinator Chris Shula believes is the best fit for the defense.
PFF ranked the linebacker class in the 2025 Draft by talent and it is not good news for the Rams. PFF gave the linebackers a D- grade.
The growing consensus around the 2025 NFL Draft class continues to paint the linebacker position as perhaps the weakest group. Of the top prospects at the position, only a few players move the needle, with just Jihaad Campbell slotting into the top 25 prospects.
There are very few noteworthy names falling further down the board. Georgia’s Jalon Walker has evaluators split, with some projecting him as a linebacker while others expect him to move to the edge early in his career to maximize his pass-rushing potential.
As we look further down the board, only Demetrius Knight Jr., Carson Schwesinger and Chris Paul Jr. land in the top 100 prospects on PFF’s big board.
The good thing about the Rams is that they have found success in recent drafts. The Rams have taken their players that they drafted and they have turned them into some of the best young stars in the league.
The Rams will not be too worried about what the outsiders have to say about the players they want to draft. They know what they do best and will trust their football people to put their upcoming class in the best position to be successful.
