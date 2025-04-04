Will 2025 Be Kyren Williams’s Last Season With Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams possess arguably one of the Top 10 running backs in the National Football League in Kyren Williams. Cracking the Top 10 rushing yard leader board in back-to-back seasons, Williams has provided a strong ground game for the intimidating Rams offense.
However, Williams is going into the final year of his rookie contract with Los Angeles, and while there has been talks surrounding if the Rams front office would extend Williams, it still hasn't happened. Perhaps they're waiting for his 2025-26 performance before pulling the trigger on an extension, but perhaps that will be too late.
Williams dropped 1,299 rushing yards last season and ranked seventh among the top NFL running backs in the league with that total. Scoring a career high 14 touchdowns, Williams continued to provide excellent offense through another full season of action.
If the Rams were to let Williams fall to free agency, per Pro Football Network, he would be a Top 50 player to seek out in next year's free agency bidding. The former fifth-round pick has turned his career into a bright shining light, one that any franchise would be lucky to get their hands on.
"In just three seasons, Kyren Williams has gone from fifth-round pick to one of the league’s top scorers. He’s the only player with 12-plus rushing touchdowns and two-plus receiving touchdowns in each of the past two years. While the run game isn’t as valued league-wide, his 126 red-zone touches since 2023 make him an asset — a proven finisher teams would love to plug into their backfield," PFN wrote.
Williams landed as the 30th best free agent going into next season's free agency period. If that isn't alarming enough for the Rams to try and get a deal done, what more could they be waiting for? At only 24 years old (turning 25 mid-season), Williams has a ton of talent we may not have even seen yet.
If the Rams can capitalize on their young running back while they have him and even get back to the playoffs, then maybe that will force Les Snead's hand to open the checkbook.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Please tell us your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE