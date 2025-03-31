Rams Remain Committed to Providing Opportunities to Los Angeles Community
You can only help those who are willing to help themselves. While you can lead a horse to water, you can not make that horse drink it, and for various members of the Los Angeles community, hard times are the times, and the Rams have worked diligently to change that.
The Rams partnered up with Bank of America to provide a fellowship program to help members of the community who were dealing with certain issues that limit upward mobility, providing opportunities for advancement, according to the team's statement.
"The Fellowship Program was created jointly by the Rams and Bank of America in 2021 and is designed to support young adults from under-resourced communities by providing access to mentorship and workforce experience to develop critical job skills, a professional network and career pathways. Bank of America's funding not only provides monthly stipends to the fellows, but also covers the costs of corporate housing, subsidized transportation and financial education coaches for each fellow. Fellows have been recommended by various local nonprofits, including Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Brotherhood Crusade, Measure of Hearts Foundation, The RightWay Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles."
"The Rams partnership with Bank of America is rooted in a shared commitment to inspiring hope and forging paths forward for young adults disproportionality impacted by social inequities." said Molly Higgins, Los Angeles Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement in July 2024.
"The Bank of America Fellowship Program provides six months of onsite working experiences, from August through February, across various Rams' departments including Community Impact and Engagement, Football Operations, Marketing and Brand Strategy, Partnership Management and Sales, Rams Studios and more."
One of the newest success stories from the program, Aiyana Lopez Spears, told her story in a recent video released by the team.
Spears, armed with the experiences of the fellowship and the help provided by the organizations, has everything she needs to take on the curveballs of the future while pursuing her passions.
Spears' story is a reminder that not everyone has the same advantages in life, but with a little help, a little love, and the enduring spirit of the human condition paired with the promises of a new day, anyone with the determination to seek greatness is able to strive for the stars when provided the platform to lift off from.
