3 Bold Rams Predictions Entering 2025
The Rams are on the hunt entering 2025, driven by the bitter feeling they still hold on to after leaving Lincoln Financial Field with a loss. Considering what they have as an organization and with their roster, here are three predictions for next season.
Jared Verse hits 20 sacks, is the NFL sack king, and wins Defensive Player of the Year
Jared Verse may arguably be the most hyped-up defensive player since Aaron Donald and for good reason. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year shows the same tenacity, work ethic, and desire as the future Hall of Famer with a resume that is looking good for his own Hall of Fame candidacy.
Verse talked his talk and then walked into Philadelphia feeling loose as he laid the smackdown to the Eagles' offensive line in the snow. Verse didn't have a full offseason in 2024 as he was preparing for the draft. He has one now and he's ready to anoint himself as the next great pass rusher in Los Angeles.
Sean McVay wins NFL Coach of the Year
After winning Coach of the Year after his incredible first season as a head coach in the NFL, McVay has yet to recapture the award but 2025 looks like his most promising year yet. He's bringing back his entire offensive line, QB Matthew Stafford, and most of the offense. The Rams added Davante Adams and did not suffer any major losses on defense this offseason.
The Rams are also bringing back OC Mike LaFleur, DC Chris Shula, and STC Chase Blackburn. The Rams somehow held on to Nate Scheelhaase as the majority of the entire staff is returning in 2025. McVay has a lot of resources at his disposal.
Byron Young gets 13 sacks in 2025
Byron Young has been peaking for some time, and he's going to get a lot of opportunities in 2025 for one-on-one pass rushing reps during games, especially late in the season.
Let's say a team runs six-man protection against the Rams' four-man rush with a chipping tight end. Kobie Turner's going to catch the double team, the chip is going to be against Jared Verse and the running backs' assignment will likely be to defend against Braden Fiske. Young is going to enter contract negotiations with a lot to say.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE