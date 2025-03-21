Rams Continue to Be Praised for Davante Adams Move
When the Rams announced they were signing All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, the move sent shock waves across the NFL as Los Angeles would be home to one of the most prolific receiver duos in the NFL after Puka Nacua's strong finish to his sophomore season.
Ranking the ten best moves of the 2025 NFL offseason, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha ranked the Adams acquisition at three, right behind the Bears hiring Ben Johnson and the Bengals extending both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
"The Rams couldn't have played this one any better." Wrote Chadiha. "They started the offseason by shopping wide receiver Cooper Kupp, a franchise favorite who had become too expensive for a player plagued by injuries in recent years. Before they could even attract an interested party, they found Adams looking for his own new home after the Jets released him."
"It's always fair to be concerned about what you're going to get from a 32-year-old wide receiver, especially considering Kupp was struggling to stay on the field at age 31. However, Adams has produced five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (Kupp hasn't reached that mark since 2021), and he's only missed three games in the last three years (compared to 18 for Kupp). This was simply a case of the Rams upgrading a position at a time when they feel like viable championship contenders again."
"They worked out a deal to keep Matthew Stafford under center. Now they're adding Adams to a team that already has a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver in Puka Nacua, an underrated running back in Kyren Williams and a defense flush with young, athletic playmakers up front. Adams spent the last few years playing for teams going nowhere in Las Vegas and New York. He suddenly has the chance to be the missing piece for a Los Angeles team that nearly beat the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round."
Adams is healthier and more prolific than Cooper Kupp, his presence gives the Rams arguably their best overall offense since 2018 and it could be their most productive since The Greatest Show on Turf.
